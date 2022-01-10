Will GATE 2022 be Postponed? What We Know So Far

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 which is scheduled to be held on February 5 and 6 might be postponed. While there is no official notification regarding the delay in the date of the exam, IIT Kharagpur - the exam conducting body - has deferred the release of admit card twice.

The admit card was first scheduled to be released on January 5 which was deferred till January 7. Now, the release date has been pushed again till further notice. Admit card is usually released 10-15 days ahead of the exam.

Officials from IIT Kharagpur have informed media that the officials are reviewing the Covid-19 situation and the exam dates can be pushed further if the condition is not found to be conducive to hold exam. However, the matter is still under consideration and no final call has been taken yet.

Advertisement

Authorities have also asked candidates appearing for the exams to get vaccinated for Covid-19. “The health and safety of our examination participants are of utmost priority. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, all dates mentioned on this website may change. In rare cases, the GATE 2022 examination may be postponed or cancelled due to situations beyond control," read the official website adding, “All the candidates are advised to get vaccinated for Covid-19."

Central and state governments have announced several restrictions due to worsening covid-19 considerations. Several states have imposed weekend curfews and restrictions over movement. According to Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am on Sunday, a total of 1,59,632 new coronavirus infections were reported, the highest in 224 days, while the active cases increased to 5,90,611, the highest in around 197 days.

GATE qualified candidates can seek admission to MTech courses in IITs, IISER as well as seek jobs in PSUs based on their score and subsequent interview rounds. GATE score is valid for three years after result declaration.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.