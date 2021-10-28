Will NEET be Held Again? Why is Result Being Delayed? Here's All You Need to Know

The medical entrance exam - NEET 2021 - could be held again. The Bombay High Court while listening to the plea of two students has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the medical entrance exam again, however, the agency has pleaded that it has already assessed students and the result has been prepared.

Since over 16 lakh students had registered for the exam, holding the medical entrance again will be a task for NTA. The NTA has moved Supreme Court (SC) against the Bombay High Court’s decision. The plea is scheduled to be heard at 2 PM today. NTA claims that if the exam is held again then it would delay the admission process. If the plea is accepted then the result date will also be expected to be announced soon.

While in this case, candidates claim that their answer sheets and question paper codes were different. The judges had held that the petitioners “shall not suffer because of the mistake on the part of respondents." It directed the NTA to hold a “fresh examination for the two petitioners for the academic year 2021-22," and to declare their results within two weeks.

There are many controversies surrounding NEET 2021. Before the exam was held there was news of the question paper being leaked. Meanwhile, there is another case in Kerala High Court in which petitioners claim that their OMR sheets were manipulated. The court has asked NTA to investigate the matter.

This year, an impersonator scam was also busted by CBI. A Maharashtra-based coaching institute is under scanner for appointing experts and medical students to take exams on behalf of NEET aspirants. As per the investigating agency, students were asked to pay Rs 50 lakh and were promised a seat in a reputed medical college.

Usernames and passwords of students were obtained and changes were made in their admit cards, photographs were morphed, copies of e-Aadhar were made to ensure entry of proxy candidates into exam centres.

During the exam, the NEET 2021 question paper of the exam was found floating on social media around half an hour after the exam began. The police arrested 18-year-old candidate Dineshwari Kumari along with invigilator Ram Singh, in charge of the exam centre’s administration unit Mukesh, Dineshwari’s uncle and four others were also nabbed in connection with the case.

