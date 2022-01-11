Will Not Impose Unnecessary Restrictions, Says MP CM, Decision on Schools Closure Soon

While schools and educational institutions across many Indian states remain shut due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that his government was in no mood to impose unnecessary restrictions. Stating that the MP schools will continue to operate with 50 per cent capacity, Chouhan added that the decision to close schools in view of the third wave of the pandemic will be taken after a review meeting in the coming days.

Chouhan said that while the situation was not very concerning as of now, the cases are rising. The CM after a virtual meeting with all the district collectors in the state said that his administration was confident of giving the COVID-19 vaccine to the entire population of children between 15 and18 years of age by January 16.

The numbers of daily COVID-19 cases in MP have shot up by 10 folds in the past week with major cities like Bhopal, Jabalpur, Indore recording a high number of cases. The preparations to handle the surge in these districts were also assessed by CM.

Meanwhile, MP education minister Inder Singh Parmar hinted towards post postponement of MP board exams that were slated to begin in February. Parmar said that the final decision to defer the date of the exam will be taken after a review of the situation.

However, Parmar emphasized that the government was mulling its option to conduct exams in case of adverse situations. He added that the government was working to conduct exams in either offline or online mode instead of a general promotion. Last year, the board exams could not be conducted due to the second wave of pandemics.

MP on Monday recorded 2317 new cases of COVID-19 taking its tally of active cases to 8,599. The state, meanwhile, recorded 559 recoveries and one death due to COVID-19. The number of new COVID-19 cases in India recorded a slight improvement from Sunday’s figure as it slipped down by 6.4 per cent to stand at 1.68 lakh cases.

