Will There be Tier-2 Exam in RRB Group D? Would NTPC Result be Revised? Know What to Expect

The committee set up by the central government to look into the grievances raised by Railway job aspirants will be submitting its report today - March 4. The report was to look into the complaints which largely revolved around RRB Group D and RRB NTPC exams. For RRB Group D aspirants the pain point was the introduction of tier-2 exam, the NTPC aspirants demanded a revised result in which one candidate does not get selected for several posts and more candidates get a chance.

Railways Recruitment has maintained that the tier-2 exam was introduced because a large number of candidates were shortlisted from the tier 1 exam and tier 2 will help and shortlisting students. For NTPC results too RRB said that the final result will select one student for one post and further exams are still awaited in the recruitment process.

The committee was to study both sides and come up with a solution.

If reports are to be believed then the committee has submitted the report to the Rail Ministry. Reportedly the committee has suggested increasing the number of candidates shortlisted in the NTPC exam, however, the committee’s suggestions will be discussed and the final decision is yet to be announced.

Alleging a scam in the hiring process, Railways job aspirants had held protests across states. In several areas in Bihar, the protest had gone violent. Railways had put a hold on further rounds of recruitment due to the protest. RRB said that it will ban candidates who found damaging the property will be banned from appearing in any Railway recruitment exam.

With a final decision in the sight about the exams, the recruitment process would be resumed and process further will be informed soon.

The committee members include Deepak Peter, chairperson, Principal Executive Director (Industrial Relations), Railway Board; Rajiv Gandhi, Member Secretary Executive Director Establishment (RRB), Railway Board; Aditya Kumar, Member, Chief Personnel Officer (Administration), Western Railway; Jagdish Alagar, Member Chairperson RRB/Chennai; Mukesh Gupta, Member Chairperson RRB/Bhopal.

