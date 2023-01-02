Winter Break Extended in Schools, Check State-Wise List

Waking up early on a winter morning can be really challenging for school students. But for all the students out there, there’s a relief because many states are extending the winter holidays as chilly winter mornings and cold waves are witnessed across the country.

These include northern states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana. The latest update on the winter vacation extension can be checked here.

Uttar Pradesh

The District Magistrate (DM) issued an order on Sunday extending holidays for students of class 1 to class 12 of all recognized schools till January 4 in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur in view of severe cold and excessive fog. The step has been taken keeping in view the student’s interests and health. Meanwhile, Gorakhpur DM on Sunday also directed the closure of government and other recognized schools from LKG to class 8 for two days on January 2 and January 3 in view of the cold.

Punjab

Punjab Government has extended the winter vacation in all government, private, and aided schools till January 8 due to extreme cold conditions. School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said all schools in the state would not open on January 2 as announced earlier. As per media reports, the schools would now open on January 9. Earlier, the winter vacation was from December 25 to January 1.

Haryana

In Haryana as well, winter break in all schools has been extended till class 8. The schools will now reopen on January 9.

Apart from these three states, winter vacations have earlier been announced in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh. The weather department predicted dense to very dense fog over these northern states during the next five days.

Due to northwesterly winds from the Himalayas over the plains of northwest India, minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the northwest and adjoining central India during the next two days, the IMD predicted.

