Wipro to Hire Engineering Graduates, Check Selection Process, Salary Rs 3.5 LPA

IT major Wipro has announced several fresher-level vacancies for engineering graduates. The vacancies are open for all branches other than fashion technology, textile engineering, agriculture, and food technology. Those who have passed their engineering courses in 2020, 2021, or are in the final of their course are eligible to apply. The application window for recruitment is open till January 31, 2022. The applications can be completed online on the ‘Career’ page of Wipro’s official website, wipro.com

Wipro recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

>Educational qualification: Applicant must have a BE/ BTech or ME/MTech (5-year integrated course) with a minimum of 6 CGPA/ 60 per cent equivalent as per your university guidelines. Only one backlog is allowed till the offer stage. Candidates must have secured a minimum of 60 per cent marks in their class 10 and 12 board examination.

Additionally, the applicant must not have a gap in education (10 to graduation) of more than three years. The applicants must be Indian citizens or holders of a PIO or OCI card. Applicants from Nepal and Bhutan need to submit their citizenship certificates. Further, the applicant must not have participated in any selection process conducted by Wipro in the past 6 months.

>Age limit: The applicant must be under the age of 25 years.

Wipro recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of the evaluation through a two-tier process that includes an online assessment test followed by a business discussion. The assessment test will assess the candidate’s aptitude, written communication, and programming.

The selected candidates will be posted as project engineers with a service agreement of 12 months at Rs 75,000 on a pro-rata basis. The candidates will be eligible for a yearly salary package of Rs 3.5 lakh in addition to a flat Rs 25,000 bonus after 6 months of joining. The bonus will be merged with compensation after 12 months of bonus pay-out. Candidates will be merged bonuses on 18th, 24th and 36th months from the date of joining.

