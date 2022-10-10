World Mental Health Day: From Resilient Lifestyle to Positive Psychiatry, List of Courses to Learn About Well Being

In the times we have been living in, discussions about mental health and well-being have gotten a lot of attention. Due to the seclusion that Covid-19 has brought about, this has happened more quickly. We should be concerned about mental health, mental health issues, and mental health services for a variety of additional reasons. On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, here is a list of courses that people can take in order to understand the importance of mental health better.

1. Mental Health in the Workplace (EdApp)

Advertisement

The first course is called Mental Health in the Workplace. Being hosted on EdApp, this course puts a spotlight on mental health issues in order to empower management to address mental health issues at work. Management will learn to recognise mental illness, stop it in its tracks, step in when necessary, and maintain an environment where staff members with behavioural and mental health issues, such as substance abuse, PTSD, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and other more traumatic disorders, are supported.

2. Positive Psychiatry and Mental Health

The second course on the list will help students explore different aspects of good mental health as well as provide an overview of the major kinds of mental disorders, their causes, treatments and how to seek help and support. The course will feature a large number of Australian experts in psychiatry, psychology and mental health research. The course is available in coursera and is free for everyone.

Advertisement

3. Living a Resilient Life

Another great course is called Living a Resilient Life. This course focuses on teaching methods of resilience as a way to prevent and build strength for mental health. It does so by teaching people to look into every facet of their lives and face them with resilience. Also hosted on EdApp, this course has numerous powerful features. This includes being created in a mobile teaching application. That means you can participate from any device, not just a standalone PC. So, feel free to take this course with you wherever you go so you can constantly refer to it when you need to be resilient.

Advertisement

4. Psychological First Aid

This course is available on Coursera, through which students can learn to provide psychological first aid to people in an emergency by employing the RAPID model: Reflective listening, Assessment of needs, Prioritization, Intervention, and Disposition. This course is starting from October 10 and is also free for those interested.

5. The Science of Well-Being

Last on the list is another course from Coursera, where students will engage in a series of challenges designed to increase your own happiness and build more productive habits. As preparation for these tasks, Professor Laurie Santos reveals misconceptions about happiness, annoying features of the mind that lead us to think the way we do, and the research that can help us change. You will ultimately be prepared to successfully incorporate a specific wellness activity into your life through this course. The course is free and is starting from October 10.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here