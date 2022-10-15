World Students' Day 2022: Why is it Celebrated on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s Birth Anniversary?

WORLD STUDENTS’ DAY 2022: October 15 is celebrated as World Students’ Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, a celebrated Aerospace scientist and former President of India. The day is marked to acknowledge his efforts toward students and education.

Dr Kalam was born on October 15, 1931. He served as an inspiration to many students to achieve and do something remarkable. After his tenure as the President came to an end, he became a visiting faculty at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Shillong, IIM-Indore and IIM- Ahmedabad.

He strived to work for the students till the last day of his life. On July 2015, he was delivering a lecture at the IIM Shillong, when he collapsed due to cardiac arrest and died at the age of 83.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was a dedicated student with a deep passion to learn. Despite financial constraints, he completed his graduation in Physics and later studied Aerospace Engineering at the Madras Institute of Technology. He became India’s most famous nuclear scientist and was known as the ‘Missile Man of India’. He played a crucial role in the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998. During his five-year tenure as the country’s President, between 2002 to 2007, he was fondly called the ‘People’s President’.

Apart from his successful career as a scientist, President and academician, Dr Kalam was loved for his jovial personality. Brought up in a humble family, he wanted the world to remember him as a teacher.

Dr Kalam believed that students are the future and that the country can attain heights of success with their progressive minds. He laid emphasis on providing a vision for life for students and inculcating fundamental values which one must practice throughout their life.

He was honoured with several recognitions including Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Bharat Ratna, and Ramanujan Award.

