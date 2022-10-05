A good teacher can transform the lives of many individuals and this year the theme for World Teacher’s Day is also “The Transformation of Education Begins With Teachers".

Today on the occasion of International Teacher’s Day we have brought to you a list of teachers who have helped the world make the education sector better, know their stories and learn how they changed the lives of students across the world:

1. Ramachandran K, Tamil Nadu

Ramachandra a secondary grade teacher in a Panchayat Union Primary School from Bogalur Union at Keelambur was awarded with the national best teacher award on Teachers Day 2022. He has spent more than 80 per cent of his salary over the years to transform his school. In a bid to get students the best technology, Ramachandran has got laptops, computers, and mobile phones for the students at his own expense. In an attempt to incorporate a sense of oneness among students, Ramachandran, even has got himself the same uniform as the students, and every day he arrives at the school in his uniform.

2. Ranjitsinh Disale, Maharashtra

Ranjitsinh Disale won the USD 1 million Global Teacher Prize 2020 for his efforts to promote education among girls as well as triggering a quick-response (QR) coded textbook revolution in India. Disale is from Paritewadi village in Maharashtra’s Solapur district and was also selected for Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Pride Of India Award for 2022. He was also appointed to work with the World Bank as an education adviser from June 2021 to June 2024. As one of his first projects with the international organisation, Disale is devising a strategy to make schools across the world safer for kids.

3. Anand Kumar, Bihar

Anand Kumar is an Indian mathematician and columnist who was brought up in Patna, Bihar. He is well known for his super 30 class which he commenced in Patna, Bihar. He prepares economically backward students for IIT-JEE the entrance examination for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Every year in August, since 2003, the Ramanujan School of Mathematics, now a trust, holds a competitive test to select 30 students for the ‘Super 30’ scheme. About 4,000 to 5,000 students appear at the test, and eventually, he takes thirty intelligent students from economically backward sections which included beggars, hawkers, auto-driver’s children, tutors them, and provides study materials and lodging for a year. He prepares them for the Joint Entrance Examination for the IIT. His biopic ‘Super 30’ was also released starring Hritik Roshan.

4. Keishia Thorpe, US

Keishia Thorpe an English teacher at International High School Langley Park in Maryland, US, won the USD 1 million Global Teacher Prize in November, 2021, after being selected from over 8,000 teachers in 121 countries. helped make college education accessible to low-income, first-generation American, immigrant, and refugee students. Thorpe, who came to the United States from Jamaica on a track and field scholarship, founded the nonprofit U.S. Elite International Track and Field with her twin sister, Dr. Treisha Thorpe, to help “at risk" student-athletes around the world use their talents to pursue scholarships to U.S. colleges and universities

5. Ms Sunita, Rajasthan

Ms. Sunita is a science teacher of special education for deaf students and works passionately to inculcate scientific and innovative spirit amongst her deaf students. She has demonstrated that she is a creative and innovative teacher who has kept her students engaged in learning activities in challenging circumstances. She has set up a science lab for children with special needs. She has extended support to her students through the creation of online teacher module, innovative e-videos, and workbooks for class. Her skills have contributed to a larger audience as she was a resource person for the training of teachers.

6. Maria Murena Miranda, Goa

With her unflinching efforts, Ms. Maria Murena Miranda as Principal has successfully renovated, upgraded, and made her rural tribal school infrastructure child friendly with the help of the community. Due to her efforts, the dropout rate has declined in her school. She has worked hard to support tribal students by undertaking home visits, remedial classes, encouraging girls by providing free notebooks and uniforms. She inspires her students with good values and helps them in building a strong foundation for their lives ahead.

7. Salima Begum, Pakistan

Salima is a Pakistani teacher, teacher educator, and educationist from Gilgit-Baltistan. She was one of the top 10 finalists for the Global Teacher Prize in 2017 and won the World of Difference Award in 2019. She has helped create awareness amongst parents regarding girls’ education and its benefits. To engage her students, Salima believes that classroom activities should correspond closely to real-life situations. Salima has made a major contribution to teacher training, instructing more than 7,000 teachers across her province, and 8,000 more throughout Pakistan.

