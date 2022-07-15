World Youth Skills Day 2022: 82% Students Believe College Did Not Equip With Relevant Skills

There has been a growing surge in technical courses among Indians in the first quarter of this year. Among the top skills include Microsoft SC-200, Dynamic Programming, and Microsoft Playwright, according to Udemy. It also revealed that 82 per cent of employees surveyed agreed that their college education has not equipped them with the skills they need to succeed in today’s job market.

While 84 per cent said that skills are changing so rapidly that their current knowledge is becoming obsolete, 86 per cent said their employer provides professional development, and 61 per cent claimed they would leave their current job if the company did not provide relevant skill development, the edtech added.

World Youth Skills Day 2022: Top skills in India

The top skills surging in India between April-June 2022 were:

Microsoft SC-200 — 479% increase in consumption compared to first quarter of 2022

Dynamic Programming — 235%

Microsoft Playwright — 231%

PCB Design — 214%

PCI DSS — 196%

SAP PP — 184%

Datadog — 141%

Business Etiquette — 129%

AWS Amplify — 124%

Yocto Project — 122%

Technical or digital skills have seen a sharp rise in the past few years. “Digital skills are in demand in today’s workplaces, and this is set to continue. Digital skills benefit individuals, from being efficient employees to paving their own way to be a leader," says web domain company, GoDaddy. The most sought-after digital skills for the workplace are managing a website, content marketing, social media management, data analytics, and affiliate marketing, he added.

As per Wadhani Foundation, one of the most in-demand roles is data analytics this year with 96 per cent of the companies planning to hire related roles. This includes advanced excel, data collection and cleaning, data visualisation, data research and mathematical and statistics skills. Among the other in-demand jobs include digital marketing, cybersecurity, project management, cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence and date science.

Meanwhile, as per the Coursera’s latest Global Skills Report (GSR) 2022 although there are a number of courses in online and offline modes in data science, Indians are not deemed to be skilled in the domain. India has gone down by four places from last year and has been placed at the 68th position globally in data science proficiency. In Asia, India stands at the 19th position. “Time is one of the most important factors when it comes to non-completion of courses," says Udemy.

