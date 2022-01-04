XAT 2022 Answer Key, Response Sheets to be Out Soon at xatonline.in

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) answer key, response sheet will be released at xatonline.in soon. The exam was held on January 2. Candidates who took the exam can download the same from the official website anytime soon.

Before the scorecard is out, candidates can use the XAT exam answer key and response sheet to cross-check their answers and calculate their likely percentile score in the exam. As reported by media, XLRI is also likely to open an online window to challenge in XAT answer keys 2022.

XAT 2020: How to download XAT response sheet?

Step 1- Candidates first have to visit the official website of XLRI Jamshedpur- xatonline.in

Step 2- Now click on the “Login" tab Step 3- Enter XAT login credentials such as XAT ID and password.

Step 4- Further click on the ‘candidate response’ tab.

Step 5- Now computer screen will display XAT 2022 response sheet.

Step 6- Candidates can download XAT response sheet and verify your response and estimate the XAT 2022 score.

As per past trends, XAT results usually are out 3-4 weeks after the exam date. Hence, it is likely that this year, the result will be out by the end of the month or till the start of February 2022.

The XAT 2022 question paper had four sections which include quantitative ability and data interpretation, verbal and logical ability, decision making, and general knowledge. It will be a computer-based test (CBT) for a duration of 180 minutes. The exam carries a total of 100 marks and features 100 questions. For every right answer, candidates will gain one mark and for every wrong answer, 0.25 mark will be deducted. Additionally, 0.05 marks will be deducted for more than eight unattempted questions.

The XAT score is being used by over 160 B-schools for admission to their MBA programmes including XLRI School of Management, Jamshedpur, Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai, and SP Jain Institute of Management and Research.

