XAT 2022 Today: Dress Code, Banned Items, Important Guidelines to Follow

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022 will be held on today, January 2 for admissions to MBA courses at XLRI and other B-schools across the country. The candidates who are appearing for the exam must carry a print out of the XAT 2022 admit card which is available at the official website xatonline.in. Without the XAT 2022 hall ticket, students will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. The exam begins at 9.30 am.

XAT 2022: Dress Code

Candidates are prohibited from wearing any garments which contain metals or with large buttons. Jackets are also not allowed inside the exam hall. They are allowed to wear plain clothes and cardigans.

XAT 2022: Items Banned

Those appearing for the exam are not be allowed to carry any electronic devices to the exam hall such as calculators, mobile phones, tablets, earphones, pen drives, health bands, etc. Eatables are not allowed inside the exam hall.

XAT 2022: Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates need to follow all the Covid-19 rules and guidelines while at the exam hall. They must reach the exam venue as per the time allotted in the admit card to avoid crowding. All candidates will undergo a temperature check must maintain social distancing, wear a mask and carry sanitizer. There will also be a document verification process while at the exam centre. Candidates are advised to carry a government-issued identity card such as Aadhar, voter card, PAN, etc. Candidates are allowed to carry only transparent water bottles in the exam hall.

XAT 2022: Exam Pattern

The XAT 2022 question paper will feature four sections which include quantitative ability and data interpretation, verbal and logical ability, decision making, and general knowledge. It will be a computer-based test (CBT) for a duration of 180 minutes. The exam carries a total of 100 marks and features 100 questions. For every right answer, candidates will gain 1 mark and for every wrong answer, 0.25 mark will be deducted. Additionally, 0.05 marks will be deducted for more than 8 unattempted questions.

The XAT score is being used by over 160 B-schools for admission to their MBA programmes including XLRI School of Management, Jamshedpur, Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai, and SP Jain Institute of Management and Research.

