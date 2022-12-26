XAT 2023 Admit Card to be Out Today At Xatonline.in; Steps To Download

The Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur will shortly release the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 admit card today. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam can download the admit card through the official site of XAT- xatonline.in. Candidates need to enter their login credentials like ID number and date of birth in order to download the hall ticket.

As per the schedule, the XAT 2023 online entrance exam will be held on January 8 for three hours (2 PM to 5 PM). Candidates are advised to report at the examination centres well before the time of examination and also cross-check the information like name, date of birth (DOB), examination venue details, reporting time, XAT ID & Password, photograph, signature, reference number and XAT 2023 exam day guidelines. The XAT 2023 results will be declared on January 23 on the official site of the Institute.

XAT 2023: How to download the Hall tickets?

Advertisement

Step 1. First, visit the official website xatonline.in.

Step 2. Here on the homepage, click on the XAT 2023 Admit Card link.

Step 3. Enter your login details.

Step 4. Admit cards will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download and take a printout for future reference.

The question paper for XAT 2023 will consist of two parts. Part 1 of the question paper will have three sections A, B and C with a total of 72 questions, whereas Part 2 will consist of 25 General Knowledge questions and an essay.

What after the XAT 2023 result?

Candidates who clear the exam can get admission to more than 160 business schools in the country. For this, the process of registration was going on till 30th November. XAT is one of the oldest and second-largest exams for MBA and PGDM admission in India. It is organized in more than 80 cities across India.

Read all the Latest Education News here