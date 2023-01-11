XAT 2023 Answer Key Out At Xatonline.in; Steps To Check

The XLRI Jamshedpur has released the XAT 2023 answer key along with the response sheet today, January 10. Candidates can check and download the XAT answer key as well as the response sheet from its official website - xatonline.in. The XAT exam was conducted on January 8, 2023 in computer-based test mode. XAT test takers need to enter their XAT ID and Password for downloading the XAT 2023 answer key.

Only those applicants who took the XAT exam in 2023 will be permitted to get the XAT answer key and check their answers. Candidates can check the status of their correct and incorrect efforts in the XAT exam 2023 by using the XAT 2023 answer key to validate their solutions. Candidates have the option to object to the XAT 2023 answer key if they discover any discrepancies within the allotted time period of DATE by providing sufficient evidence of those discrepancies.

XAT 2023: How to download XAT response sheet 2023

In order to download official XAT answer key 2023, candidates can refer to the following steps.

Step 1- Visit the official website of XLRI Jamshedpur.

Step 2- Click on the “Login" tab.

Step 3- Now, enter XAT login credentials such as XAT ID and Password.

Step 4- Click on the “Candidate response" tab.

Step 5- Now, computer screen will display the candidate’s XAT 2023 response sheet along with questions.

Step 6- Download the XAT response sheet and verify the responses.

Starting on January 31, candidates will be able to view their XAT results. On the official website, xatonline.in, XAT exam participants can view their XAT 2023 results. To check and download their XAT 2023 score card, candidates must utilise the required login information, which includes their user ID and password.

The XAT exam was held on January 8 from 2 pm to 5:30 pm and the question paper had a total of 105 questions. The exam is held for admission to postgraduate management courses in XLRI.

