XAT 2023 Exam Today; Check Important Instructions Prior to Exam

Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur is all set to conduct Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) Exam 2023 on January 8. Applicants who are going to appear in the exam are advised to keep their admit card along with verification documents handy. If you still have to download the admit card, then visit the official site xatonline.in. XLRI will conduct Computer Based Examination in English language only.

Before you appear for the exam, read all the important guidelines here-

Candidates are advised to report to the examination centre at least half an hour before the commencement of the exam. The exam will start in the afternoon from 2 pm to 5:10 pm.

Candidates are advised to bring only their hall ticket with verification documents such as Aadhar Card/ Driving license/Voter ID along with a passport-size photo.

As per the notice, all test labs will be under video surveillance and all your movements will be closely monitored. Therefore, you are cautioned not to use any kind of unfair means. Such activities may lead to the cancellation of your candidature. Candidates will not be allowed to bring gadgets such as phones, headphones, pager, calculator and smartwatch.

After the completion of 175 minutes, candidates will have to give Part 2 and then Part 3 question paper which is General Knowledge and Essay section. Candidates will not be allowed to leave the lab before the test is complete.

PWD candidates will get additional time for each section.

The question paper will have 105 questions. Candidates will be given 1 mark for each correct answer. 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer, however, this does not apply to General Knowledge questions.

XAT 2023 results will be declared on January 23, 2023. Through this exam, candidates will be able to get admission to 160 business schools in the country. This year, approximately 98,242 candidates have applied for XAT 2023, which is 25% more than XAT 2022. Out of the total applicants, 63.78% are male candidates and 36.21% are female candidates.

XLRI has been conducting the National Level Aptitude Test XAT for MBA and PGDM admission for 73 years. XAT is one of the oldest and second-largest exams for MBA and PGDM admission in India. It is organized in more than 80 cities across India.

