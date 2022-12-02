XAT 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till Dec 11, Here's how to Apply

The last date to submit the application form for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 has been extended by the Xavier School of Management. The application process can now be completed online at xatonline.in on or before December 11.

To complete the registration, candidates need to deposit an application fee of Rs 2,000. The XAT 2023 hall tickets are going to be released on December 20 and candidates would be able to download them from the official site. The entrance exam will be conducted next year on January 8, between 2:00 pm and 5:10 pm. Over 160 institutes use the XAT score to determine admission in various MBA courses.

XAT 2023 Registration: How To apply?

Advertisement

Step 1. Open the online portal- xatonline.in, on any browser.

Step 2. Click on the link to ‘XAT 2023 registration’ available on the homepage.

Step 3. Provide basic information and create a user ID and password.

Step 4. Fill out the application form and double-check the details.

Step 5. Submit the asked documents and pay the application fee.

Step 6. Download and print the XAT 2023 application form for future reference.

Read | CAT 2022 Didn’t go Well? Check the List of Other Entrance Exams for MBA Admissions

Candidates will be considered eligible if they hold a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent in any discipline from a recognised university. Students in their final year of a bachelor’s degree or who are awaiting results are also eligible to apply. There is no minimum score requirement for the XAT exam.

The XAT 2023 is being administered by the Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur. It will be held in 74 cities across the country for admission to postgraduate management courses.

Advertisement

The question paper will be divided into two sections: Part 1 and Part 2. Part 1 will consist of three segments featuring questions from Decision Making, Verbal and Logical Ability and Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation. On the other hand, Part 2 will consist of 25 General Knowledge questions and an essay.

Read all the Latest Education News here