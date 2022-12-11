XAT 2023: Registration Window Close Today, Apply at xatonline.in

The Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur is going to close the XAT 2023 Registration process today on December 11, 2022. Candidates who are yet to complete the registration process for XAT 2023 can visit the official website to complete the registrations.

To register for the XAT 2023 exams, candidates are required to visit the website and enter the required details in the registration link given. When applying students are also required to upload all necessary documents in the application form along with the XAT 2023 application fee.

XAT 2023 Exams: How to apply?

The XAT 2023 Registration link is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the XAT 2023 official website

Step 2: Enter the details in the XAT 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Complete the registration process and login to fill in the applications

Step 4: Upload all necessary documents and submit the application fee’

Exams for the XAT 2023 will be held on January 8, 2023. Students will have 3 hours and 10 minutes to complete 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from the decision-making, verbal and logical ability, quantitative ability, data interpretation, and general knowledge areas of the exam, in addition to the essay writing section.

The XAT 2023 Registration link is available on the official website - xatonline.in. Candidates can also complete the XAT 2023 applications through the direct link available here.

Aspirants who possess a three-year bachelor’s degree in any discipline from any recognised institute is eligible to apply for the XAT 2023 exam. Students must remember that there is no upper age limit to appear in the XAT exam. Candidates should carefully fill and verify the details in the online application form as no request for change in details will be entertained after the final submission of the application form. XLRI Jamshedpur is conducting the XAT examination this year. Over 160 institutes across the country use XAT score for admission.

