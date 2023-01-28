The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has announced the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 results. Candidates who took the exam can check and download the scorecard on the official website — xatonline.in, using their application number and date of birth. The response sheet of the examination was released on January 10.

Candidates who clear the examination will be called in for the further round of the admission process which includes group discussion and personal interview. The final selection will be done based on the XAT percentile, and score in GD and PI. The management entrance exam was conducted on January 8 in a single-shift exam from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

XAT 2023 Results: Step To Download

Step 1. Log on to XAT 2023’s official portal at xatonline.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the XAT result link

Step 3. Enter the asked details such as ID and password to check the results.

Step 4. The scorecard will appear in front of you, check it carefully.

Step 5. Take a printout and download the XAT 2023 score for future reference.

XAT 2023: Marking Scheme

Candidates will be awarded 1 mark for each correct answer. In addition, there will be a deduction of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. However, there is no negative marking in the general awareness section. The score of the general awareness section is used in the personal interview round. The remaining three sections are key to XLRI shortlisting criteria as well as the percentile score of the candidates.

Candidates who qualify for the exam with a good percentile score will be able to seek admission to MBA programmes offered by over 160 participating B- schools. This includes XLRI School of Management, Jamshedpur, Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research, Mumbai and SP are included. Jain Institute of Management and Research. XAT is one of the oldest entrance exams for MBA and PGDM admission in India. It is organised in more than 80 cities across India

