XAT 2023 Sees 25% Spike In Applicants, Receives Over 98,000 Registrations

The Xavier Admissions Test (XAT) has seen a big jump in the number of registrations for the upcoming edition of the examination. For XAT 2023, the number of registrations has gone up by 25 per cent to reach a total of 98,242 applicants this time around. XAT, conducted by the Xavier School of Management (XLRI), is one of the largest national entrance tests for Masters in Business Administration (MBA) held by XLRI.

The increase could largely be attributed to the growth in the number of non-engineer applicants. Dr Vishwa Ballabh, Convener of XAT and XLRI Jamshedpur Admission Chair said in a press release, “This year there has been unprecedented registration for XAT 2023 – which is around 98242 and the increase is 25 per cent from last year."

Of the 98,242 applicants, nearly two-thirds (63.78 per cent) of the registrations are from male students, while 36.21 percent are from females. Earlier, Common Admissions Test (CAT) had also registered an 11 per cent increase in CAT 2022 registration numbers. The spike in registrations marks a break from the decade-long trend of almost no growth in XAT and CAT registrations. The data has been shared following the closing of registrations for XAT 2023 on December 11.

XLRI is holding the exam on Sunday, January 8. The computer-based test will be completed in a single session lasting for 3 hours and 10 minutes across more than 70 cities in India. The result is set to be declared on or by January 31. The syllabus for XAT 2023 will includes decision making, verbal and logical ability, quantitative ability and data interpretation, general knowledge, and an essay writing section.

XAT is the second-largest MBA entrance exam in India. It is mandatory for candidates seeking admission to XLRI’s Jamshedpur and Delhi NCR campuses to give the test. In addition to XLRI, the scores applicants secure in XAT are also accepted by over 160 MBA colleges. These include renowned institutions like Great Lakes, GIM Goa, XIMB, IMT, IMI, and TAPMI among others. Only those candidates who possess a three-year bachelors degree from any recognised institute are eligible to apply for the exam. There is no age barrier for appearing for XAT 2023.

