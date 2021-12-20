XAT 2022 Admit Card Today: Check Steps to Download

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022 admit card will be released today, December 20 at the official website at xatonline.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on January 2 for admissions to various MBA colleges across the country. Candidates registered for the exam will be able to download the hall ticket by entering their application number and password, once released.

Conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur, candidates appearing for XAT 2022 must have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or board or if he/she is in the final year of graduation. There is, however, no age limit. The XAT score is being used by over 160 B-schools for admission to their MBA programmes including XLRI School of Management, Jamshedpur, Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai, and SP Jain Institute of Management and Research.

XAT 2022: How to Download Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT

Step 2: On the homepage, click on XAT 2022 admit card link

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth/password. Submit

Step 4: Download the XAT 2022 admit card and take a print out for further reference.

XAT 2022: Exam Pattern

XAT is conducted once a year and is held in the online mode. XAT 2022 will be a computer-based test (CBT) held for a duration of 180 minutes. The exam carries a total of 100 marks and 100 questions. The question paper features four sections. Marks gained per right answer is 1 mark and 0.25 mark is deducted for every wrong answer. Additionally, 0.05 marks will be deducted for more than 8 unattempted questions. The syllabus consists of decision-making, verbal and logical ability, data interpretation and quantitative ability, and general knowledge. The application process for XAT 2022 had concluded on November 30.

