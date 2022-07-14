Xiaomi India Aims at Training 300 Students in Business Verticals

Xiaomi India, on Wednesday announced the launch of ‘Mission 300’, a new training program. The training programme aims to mentor college students. Mission 300 is the brand’s flagship program under which, over 300 students from 100 business schools across India are being trained in business verticals including after sales, marketing, supply chain, category, HR, finance among others.

As part of the initiative, Xiaomi India plans to identify suitable roles for the new joiners wherein they will be placed across different functions based on their skill sets and the business requirements of the respective departments, claimed the company in its press release. The select candidates will go through a one-month-long training program and will get an opportunity to engage with the senior leadership. They will also give the new joiners a glimpse of the respective departments and their functioning.

Xiaomi India Senior Director HR Varun Madan said that bringing freshers into the company infuses new ideas, a high level of energy and enthusiasm and the average age of employees at the company goes down a bit.

“At Xiaomi, we have always taken big bets on young talents. Around 7-8 years ago, we hired a lot of interns who have been converted to full-time employees and are leading a very successful part of business for us. Out of 305, around 50-55 per cent are women that we have hired," Madan said. He said the headcount at the company has now increased to around 1,550 while with indirect employment, the total count is above 60,000 people.

In other programmes for youngsters, Management Training Program and Mi Launch Pad too Xiaomi empowers students from MBA institutes. Through Mi Summit, Xiaomi India claims to have on-boarded an average of 30 MBA students annually via campus placements from the top 30 colleges in the country.

