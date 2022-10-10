XLRI Completes Summer Internships, Highest Monthly Stipend at Rs 3.5 Lakh

Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has completed its placement drive from this year. This year the institute has successfully achieved 100 per cent placements for the batch of 2022-24 for its flagship two-year programmes - Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management and Postgraduate Diploma in Business Management. This year, the highest stipend stood at Rs 3.5 LPM.

As per the institute, this year the institute had its its largest batch in the Institute’s history, comprising 510 students, secured 525 offers during the process from 103 firms across Consulting, Finance, Sales & Marketing, General Management, Product Management, Operations, Analytics and Human Resources, among other roles.

The institute in its press release, XLRI achieved record-high average and median stipends of Rs 1.54 lakhs per month (LPM) and Rs 1.50 LPM (Lakh per month), marking year-on-year increases of 16.67 percent and 20 percent respectively. The highest stipend stood at Rs 3.5 LPM.

The average stipend for the top 5 percent, top 10 percent, top 25 percent & top 50 percent stood at Rs 2.35 LPM, Rs 2.17 LPM, Rs 2.02 LPM & Rs 1.85 LPM respectively. 96 per cent of all the offers secured will draw a stipend of atleast Rs 1 LPM, with 67 per cent drawing atleast Rs 1.5 LPM.

Fr S George S.J, Director XLRI - Xavier School of Management commented, “We have had another astoundingly successful summer placement season at XLRI, breaking all previous records. It is a testament to the quality of leaders that XLRI has to offer to the Industry. We are extremely grateful to all our recruiters for choosing their next leaders from XLRI, and to the faculty, staff and students for their continued support in this journey."

