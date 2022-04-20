XLRI Jamshedpur Launches Online 2-year PG Diploma in Finance

Xavier School of Management (XLRI) Jamshedpur has launched a two-year Postgraduate Diploma in Finance (PGDF) in the online mode. The programme aims to prepare students to advance their career in a rapidly changing world of finance. The programme is well suited for the professionals who are interested in a career transformation with finance and managerial skills.

Course plan includes 32 foundation and advanced level courses in finance, summer internship, workshops sessions from industry thought leaders, Capstone Project and simulations-based trading and valuation modules. Students will gain deeper insights into the emerging developments such as fintech and digital finance, data science and machine learning tools as applicable to finance, claims the institute.

Also read| Unable to Land Job, Bihar Girl Opens Tea Stall Outside College; Calls it ‘Aatmanirbar Bharat’

Advertisement

Classes will be conducted during the weekends and another evening on a working day, with session recordings available for viewing during the term. Thus, the participants learn while earning as they continue to remain in their present employment. Since the course is offered online, students can participate from anywhere and view lectures anytime, including schedule peer-to-peer interactions virtually.

The course blends online classes with a one-week campus module at XLRI Jamshedpur and a week immersion module in Mumbai where students gain understanding of the finance functions interacting with senior finance professionals and institutions.

Participants are expected to engage in self learning hours across all courses depending on their personal strengths and motivations, in the form of pre-readings, assignments and exercises, individual reflections, e-texts, self-assessment, etc.

The course is mapped to the syllabus of the Certified Financial Analyst (CFA) programme, thus helping participants in advancing their career options as a finance professional.

Read| As Work From Office Begins, Indian Employees Want to Change the Way Offices Work

Advertisement

The programme directors are Dr HK Pradhan and Dr. N Sivasankaran, both are experienced finance professors of the institute, it says. “The PGDF curriculum is aptly designed after extensive industry consultations covering the broader finance themes. Students gain deeper insights into the emerging developments such as digital finance and data science as applicable to finance. Enrolled students will have opportunities of availing career guidance from the Institute, including connecting with XLRI’s alumni network. Besides, the regular speaker sessions involving senior corporate executives will give students opportunities for interactions", says Dr Pradhan, Senior Professor of Finance and Economics and Programme Director.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.