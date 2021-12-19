Year Ender 2021: From Bill Gates to Obama, Leaders Recommend Books You Cannot Miss from 2021

Amid all the chaos and human suffering we witnessed this year, books are the best place one could turn to find meaning, escape and reflect upon their lives and the world. Now that a pandemic-ridden year passes, let us look at some of the best books published this year or before that we must take with us as we enter the new year. Here are some of the book recommendations by some of the top leaders in the world including Bill Gates, Obama, and Elon Musk.

>At Night All Blood Is Black

Written by David Diop, the book At Night All Blood Is Black won the 2021 International Booker Prize. Originally written in French, the book was translated into English by Anna Moschovakis. The novel is a historic fiction telling a Senegalese soldier’s experience of World War I. This is among the 11 books recommended by former US President Barack Obama.

>Klara And The Sun

Written by Nobel Laureate Kazuo Ishiguro, Klara and the Sun is a dystopian science fiction story told from the perspective of a robot. The book features among the recommendations by Obama and Gates.

>Beautiful World, Where Are You?

Written by Sally Rooney, the book is the story of a novelist and her exploration of the complexities of love, friendship and desire. The book has won the ‘Best Fiction’ title in Goodreads Choice Awards 2021.

>Project Hail Mary

Written by Andy Weir, Project Hail Mary tells the story of a middle-school Science teacher tasked to save Earth from destruction. The book is the winner of the ‘Science Fiction’ category on Goodreads Choice Awards 2021 and also features among Gates and Obama’s recommendations.

>Empire of Pain

Written by Patrick Radden Keefe, Empire of Pain is the winner of the ‘Best History and Biography’ in Goodreads Choice Awards. The book tells a detailed and exhaustively researched story of the Sackler Family, the American family that made a fortune out of selling a painkiller medicine.

>Dune

The 1965 novel Dune, written by Frank Herbert, has been recently popularized by the Hollywood sci-fi film of the same name, based on the book, released this year. Dune is the story of a noble family’s boy who is tasked to rule an inhospitable planet where the only valuable thing is a drug that is capable of extending consciousness. The book is on the top of Goodreads’ 2022 Reading List.

Stranger in a Strange Land

This book recommended by Elon Musk is about how a human raised by Martians comes to Earth for the first time and inspires a transformation that may change the inhabitants of the Earth forever.

