Year Ender 2021: From Human Calculator to Identifying Flags, Meet Child Geniuses of 2021

India Book of Records published its latest book featuring the achievements of several Indians in 2021. From hundreds of applications, it selected a few talents who proved their mettle this year.

“These record holders inspire and provide fresh insights to us at India Book of Records into what all human potential is actually capable of. We have an illustrious team of chief editors from record books of seven nations Vietnam, Malaysia, USA, Nepal, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Thailand as its board members," IBR said. Here’s a list of the record holders:

Toddler Identifies Shapes, Countries, Colours, etc.

Born on December 6, 2019 in Pune, Maharashtra, Aaradhya is appreciated for identifying 12 shapes, 15 countries flag, 3 seasons, 20 parts of the body, English alphabet, 7 wonders of the world, 15 sports, 23 professionals, 15 colours, 10 freedom fighters, pictures of 12 opposite and 22 action words, 12 school items and 17 festivals at the age of 1 year and 10 months, as confirmed on October 21.

Kid Identifies States, Planets, etc

Kushmitha Veeranna N, born on November 25, 2018 in Hassan, Karnataka has been selected for identifying 10 shapes, 12 fruits, 7 tools, 17 vegetables, 7 colors, flags of 12 countries, 12 community helpers, parts of a computer, 36 animals, 10 parts of the body, 10 Tirthankaras; matching questions; reciting 16 national symbols, capitals of 28 Indian states, 8 planets, 7 continents, 6 rhymes, numbers from 1-20, days of the week and months in a year in English and Kannada at the age of 2 years and 10 months, as confirmed on October 23.

3-year Old Identifies Maximum Flags

The record for identifying the maximum number of flags of countries in one minute was set by Sadhana, born on February 28, 2018 of Koppal, Karnataka. She identified 55 flags of countries at the age of 3 years, 7 months, and 25 days, as confirmed on October 23.

Adwita Amit Kamle Recites Name of Holy Bible Books

Adwita Amit Kamle, born on January 31, 2012, at Sangli, Maharashtra, is appreciated for reciting the names of books of the Holy Bible. She recited the names of 66 books (39 from the Old Testament and 27 from the New Testament) in 40 seconds and 14 milliseconds at the age of 9 years and 9 months, as confirmed on November 15.

2-Year-Old Geography Genius

Jane Catherina (born on December 7, 2018) of Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu has been selected by IBR for reciting days of the week, months in a year, Uyireluthukkal in Tamil, 8 planets, 5 oceans, numbers from 1-20, 12 national symbols, capitals of all Indian states; identifying the English alphabet with words, 21 birds, 24 flowers, 32 musical instruments, 24 colours, 22 objects, 32 fruits and 15 insects at the age of 2 years and 10 months, as confirmed on November 6.

Amit Sawlani aka Human Calculator

The record for being a human calculator was set by Amit Sawlani, born on June 21, 1998, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. He did multiple onerous and abstruse calculations accurately in the least time. He calculated the table of any 2-digit number in the least time of 3.16 seconds, table of any 3-digit number in 3.78 seconds, and simultaneous tables of 25 different 2-digit numbers in 2 minutes, 54 seconds, and 15 milliseconds, faster than a calculator, at the Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar, Punjab on November 13.

A Sree Dharshini and A Padmavathi for Longest Handshake that Lasted Over 72 Hours

Dharshini, born on (July 8, 2004) and Padmavathi (born on April 3, 1979) of Tamil Nadu, India, set a record for performing the longest handshake. They started the handshake at 11.02 am on September 22, performed for 72 hours and 4 minutes, and ended it at 11.10 am on September 25, at Nagarathar Sangam, Karur, Tamil Nadu.

