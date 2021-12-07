Year-Ender 2021: From Machine Learning to Financial Markets - What India Learned Online This Year?

Pushed to online mode of working and learning due to the pandemic, and economic instability led many Indians to upskill themselves that too over the ed-tech space. Coursera - one of India’s largest ed-tech - claims to have doubled its enrolments from 1.4 million in the first quarter of 2021 to 2.8 million in the second. The most opted course in the year 2021 was Machine Learning, reveals Coursera.

“Many sectors are aggressively adopting new-age technologies like Machine learning, creating new job opportunities—however, a massive skills gap exists across industries. graduates and professionals are keen to explore the domain and gain specialized skills. ‘Machine Learning’ course by Stanford University is the most popular course on the platform," the Edtech platform said.

Besides Machine Learning, Foundations: Data, Data, Everywhere course by Google is also a popular choice among learners to gain skills such as Data Visualization, Data Analysis, Data Cleaning, SQL and Data Processing.

Mental health or psychological well-being is crucial to an individual’s ability to lead a fulfilling life. Apart from gaining technical skills, learners are enrolling in courses that teach happiness and well-being. The Science of Well-Being and Introduction to Psychology by Yale University are highly popular courses.

Top 10 Courses Pursued by Indians in 2021

Ten most popular Overall courses in India in 2021 S.No. Course Name Partner Name 1 Machine Learning Stanford University 2 Programming for Everybody (Getting Started with Python) University of Michigan 3 Foundations: Data, Data, Everywhere Google 4 English for Career Development University of Pennsylvania 5 Financial Markets Yale University 6 HTML, CSS, and Javascript for Web Developers Johns Hopkins University 7 Learning How to Learn: Powerful mental tools to help you master tough subjects Deep Teaching Solutions 8 The Science of Well-Being Yale University 9 Introduction to Psychology Yale University 10 Foundations of User Experience (UX) Design Google

Last year, ‘The science of Well-being’ by Yale University was the most opted for course by learners on Coursera. This year’s trends were driven back urge to upskill. According to the Annual Employability Survey by Aspiring Minds, 80% of Indian engineers are not fit for jobs in the knowledge economy. Only 2.5% of them possess technical skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI) that the industry requires. As per Future of Jobs 2020 by the World Economic Forum, AI and Machine Learning Specialists, Data Analysts and Data Scientists are emerging job roles.

