49% Increase in Time Spent Learning Technical Skills in 2022, Cloud Computing Most Preferred: Survey

This year saw a 49 per cent annual increase in time spent learning technical skills, reveals Udemy’s 2023 Workplace Learning Trends report. “As we have observed, technical skills will lead to the rise of new industries as well as impact existing businesses and change the way we do things," said Irwin Anand, Managing Director for India and the Asia-Pacific region at Udemy.

This year’s report also highlights top skills in demand across employee learning activity areas which include business, technical and personal skills. For top-consumed technical skills, cloud computing skills remain a primary area of focus with topics related to Amazon Web Services (AWS) claiming four of the top 10 most-consumed skills, the survey added.

The report further stated coding, programming and IT courses are capturing the market on high demand in India. The five technical courses currently trending include:

Advertisement

1. Tailwind CSS 234 per cent increase in consumption when compared to Q2

2. DevSecOps 198 per cent

3. TkInter 156 per cent

4. IT Support 142 per cent

5. Analog Electronics 136 per cent

Skills and solutions for data analysis and security also ranked high among the surging technical skills. It includes databricks (increased 2161 per cent), system design interview (increased 1012 per cent), and 5G (increased 643 per cent), the report stated.

The most commonly consumed business skills fell within the categories of communication and leadership, with significant consumption growth among customer experience management (increased 449 per cent), non-verbal communication (increased 268 per cent), business communication (increased 211 per cent).

When it comes to personal skills, employees are setting themselves up for global leadership and workplace resilience. Many of the top personal growth skills reflect employees’ desire to manage stressors better, including the burnout which so many are feeling. It includes consciousness (increased 825 per cent), self-esteem (increased 105 per cent), growth mindset (increased 82 per cent).

Also read| 94% of Students Would Like to Pursue a Multidisciplinary Degree: Survey

Advertisement

“Business leaders play an essential role in helping their employees build the skills they need to improve current business operations while also maintaining a company’s competitiveness in the job market," said Melissa Daimler, Chief Learning Officer at Udemy. “However, to become a true learning organization, companies must do more than simply offer training programs. Leading learning organizations also clearly communicate with employees about the purpose for learning and outcomes they hope to achieve."

Read all the Latest Education News here