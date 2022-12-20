From Haryana MBBS Bond Policy to Chandigarh University, Major Student-led Protests Held This Year

In 2022, India saw several big protests over various issues, including protests against Haryana govt’s MBBS bond policy, discrepancies in FAA selection list, for extra attempt for NEET, JEE, CUET aspirants, over discontinuation of Maulana Azad National Fellowship, among others.

As the year ender comes to an end, we have shortlisted some of the protests that drew attention around the country throughout the year.

Postponement of NEET 2022

After months of protests, medical aspirants went on a hunger strike demanding the postponement of the NEET 2022. Aspirants were seeking a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that they have been turned down by all others and want the PM to hear their grievances. A large section of students tweeted with the hashtag ‘Chalo Modi Awas’, which can be translated into ‘let’s go to Modi’s residence’ claiming to start a march towards PM’s residence.

Students demanded a 40-day postponement in the medical entrance exam claiming that there is not enough time to prepare. Further, they also claim that NEET clashes with other entrance exams including CUET. Students protested online, launched several online campaigns and wrote letters to ministers in the past months.

JNU, JMI Students Protest Over Discontinuation of Maulana Azad National Fellowship

Students of many universities, including Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University held a protest outside the Ministry of Education against the discontinuation of Maulana Azad National Fellowship for minority students by the Centre. A number of students gathered outside the Shashtri Bhawan and hold placards and raised slogans against the Centre. They were detained by police and taken to Mandir Marg police station. The All India Students Union (AISA) said the discontinuation of the fellowship will severely impact a section of students who wanted to go for higher studies.

Black Ribbon Protest Against Haryana MBBS Bond Policy

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) announced a nationwide black ribbon protest on November 7 against bond policy in medical colleges. MBBS aspirants in Haryana were asked to sign a bond policy demanding Rs 10 lakh for per year of the course along with admission fees. The resident doctors held a protest against the fee hike in Haryana government medical colleges. Several resident doctors had been protesting earlier in Haryana against policy, however, they alleged the police force fired water cannons and forcefully dragged and manhandled the protesting doctors. The FORDA called the incident “barbaric and highly condemnable".

Protest Against Tech Glitches in CUET, JEE NEET

After repeated tech glitches in entrance exams including NEET, JEE, CUET among others, students launched a joint protest against the exam conducting body National Testing Agency (NTA). A large section of students marched towards Jantar Mantar in Delhi while others extended support online by tweeting with hashtag #ChaloJantarMantar.

JKSSB Aspirant’s Protest Over Discrepancies in FAA Selection List

Aspirants selected as Finance Account Assistants (FAA), had hit streets protesting stalling of the list by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board. Officials suspected there were discrepancies in selection. The move to put the final list on hold had hurt the 972 selectees. The aspirants were staging protests and also wanted action be taken against officials of Jammu & Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) for failing to conduct clean exams. “Officials at selection board should be investigated," said the protestors.

Agnipath Protests

Protests broke out across India a day after the government unveiled Agnipath, a radical recruitment plan for the armed services. The opposition claimed that the Modi government’s Agnipath scheme reduces the operational effectiveness of India’s armed forces. One persod died and over 15 people have been injured in Telangana’s Secunderabad as protests against Agneepath scheme intensified. the agitation spread to the southern states after Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

Chandigarh University Protest

Chandigarh University students held protest after alleged ‘leaked objectionable videos’ of women students went viral. Students claims of as many as eight girls attempting suicide and around 60 female students being victims of inappropriate and nonconsensual videos being recorded and circulated. Police and university administration however denied any suicide. Students claimed that they caught the girl red-handed and then highlighted the case with the warden who then allegedly mishandled the case. Agitating girls have also accused the university management of suppressing the matter instead of taking action, which led to many of them protesting outside the university.

