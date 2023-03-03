The University Grants Commission (UGC) last year announced that a common entrance test would determine admission to 45 central universities across the nation. Board exams will play a minuscule role and the universities can use them as an eligibility criterion for the test. But beyond that, admission would only depend on the performance in the common entrance test. This test also applies to the students applying for admission to Bachelor in Education degree. A 2-year programme done after graduation, Bachelor in Education prepares students for a career in education. The B.Ed holders can advance in career options such as a teacher, school counsellor, or school administrator. College authorities cannot falsely assure these aspiring students that they can be admitted to Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) degree courses without the common entrance test. Recently, a report related to Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana came to light where authorities falsely assured the students of admission to the B. Ed course without sitting for the common entrance test.

The protesting students had said they were assured by the college authorities about their admissions into the B.Ed (Bachelor of Education) course without the entrance test, but now they are not being allowed to take the examinations. The students alleged that the management has put their whole academic year at risk by not informing them in time about the non-confirmation of their admissions. According to the students, they attended regular classes, were issued identity cards, and took part in youth fests like regular students as well. They had also deposited a token money of ₹5,000 to block their seats. Despite all this contribution, the management started a fresh set of problems for them by not confirming their admissions.

Meanwhile, the principal of the college Satwant Kaur refuted the allegations levelled by the students. She said the protesting students were admitted to the seats left vacant after two rounds of counselling of candidates who took the common entrance test. According to Satwant, it had been a regular practice since 2012 and the issue was pending because the government had changed this time.

