'You make Kerala proud': Shashi Tharoor Congratulates CAT Topper who Scored 100 Percentile for Fourth Time

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore recently announced the results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022

December 26, 2022

Shashi Tharoor congratulated the CAT 2022 topper from Kerala (File Photo)
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor congratulated the CAT 2022 topper from Kerala, Renjith Thomas Joshua, for scoring 100 percentile. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore recently announced the results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022.

“Congratulations Renjith for scoring 100 percentile in CAT 2022. As your MP I can say you make not just Thiruvananthapuram but all Kerala proud. Thank you for making efforts to eliminate children’s fear of mathematics through your startup MyLQ," Shashi Tharoor tweeted.

Renjith Thomas Joshua is a CAT tutor who has been attempting the entrance exam since 2009, out of which he claims it has only been once that he scored less than 99.5 percentile. This is the fourth time that he has secured a 100 percentile.

While he completed his graduation from the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) in telecommunications and worked as a business analyst for a Bengaluru-based company, he soon realised that he wanted to pursue MBA. Then, he went to teach at an IT finishing school in Trivandrum where he was handling aptitude sessions as a part-time job. At the same time, he was working with an MBA coaching institute as well.

Eleven students from 8 states scored a perfect 100 percentile score in the CAT 2022 exam held on November 27, 2022. The CAT center received around 113 objections across 3 sections and 3 shifts. Of which, the experts accepted 2 objections.

Around 2.22 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.55 lakhs registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 87%. Out of the 2.22 lakh candidates taken the exam, 35% were females, 65% males and 4 candidates represent transgender.

first published: December 26, 2022
last updated: December 26, 2022, 14:07 IST
