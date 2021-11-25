Your Dream internship is Here, 1-day Internship at OnePlus, JioSaavn & Rapido Auto

Internshala, a recruitment and training platform, has launched the initiative, one-day dream internship at OnePlus, JioSaavn & Rapido Auto’. The initiative aims to provide 1-day internship that will offer you experience of a lifetime.

Candidate will get to intern for a day with their favourite brands including OnePlus, JioSaavn, and Rapido Auto. The interested students can apply to the opportunities by 2nd December 2021. During the internship, the selected interns will get to experience the real world of these brands, learn about their culture, work alongside talented minds, and see how different departments contribute to making them a successful brand.

In addition to boosting their resume, the selected interns will also earn a stipend of Rs3,000 and a 1-day internship certificate. On the launch of the 1-day dream internship, the founder and CEO of Internshala, Sarvesh Agrawal said, “Right from the beginning, Internshala’s aim has been to bring meaningful internship and learning experiences for the students of India. Our 1-day dream internship series is an extension of the same motive wherein we bring exciting internship opportunities for the aspiring students packed in just a day. This time, we have partnered with popular brands like OnePlus, JioSaavn, and Rapido Auto to offer a once in a lifetime learning opportunity for Indian students."

During their 1-day stint with these brands, the interns will get first-hand experience on how these brands function by interacting with their accomplished professionals and learning about the various departments.

Here’s what some of the previous 1-day interns have to say about their 1-day dream internship experiences. “What could be more amazing than a day in the office of the world’s best music app? Music to your ears too! From learning how podcasts are made to exploring the diverse user base that the app caters to, Spotify India is in itself, a symphony of awesomeness. You shouldn’t be missing this one of a kind 1-day internship experience," said Rushi Vyas, who did a 1-day internship with Spotify India.

“The entire team was very welcoming and friendly where they took me through their job and shared their work with me. I was just trying different things with content and I met with the content writer for BoAt. He gave me a few insights and told me how he ideated his way through products. It was very inspiring for someone just starting out," said Shreyaa Narayanan who did a 1-day internship with Boat.

For more information or to apply to the internships, visit: https://bit.ly/1day-Iship

