CBSE, Skill Development Ministry Invites Entrepreneurial Ideas from School Students, Prize Money up to Rs 25,000

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) along with CBSE has announced the India @75 (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav): Youth Ideathon 2022. This multi-stage festival has invited innovative entrepreneurial ideas from the youth to “not only strive to identify, showcase and feature some of India’s brightest young entrepreneurial minds but will also work towards inculcating the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship amongst school students."

Students of classes 4 to 12 from all over India including CBSE affiliated schools in foreign countries can participate in the ideathon for free. They will have to submit their ideas at youthideathon.in/submit-your-idea. It is a team based competition. Eligible students can participate only in teams of three to five members with the minimum size of each participating team being three while the maximum size being five.

The top 25 teams will get prototyping award along with prize money of Rs 10,000 each. Out of these top 25 teams, the shortlisted top 10 teams will be offered an incubation grant of Rs 100,000 each. Sheatwork, a one-stop knowledge hub for women entrepreneurs has also announced a prize money of Rs 25,000 for the best female student innovator.

The Management Entrepreneurship Professional Skills Council (MEPSC), under the MSDE in collaboration with Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and ThinkStartup (TS) had launched the event last year. It will be a four-stage festival of entrepreneurial thinking and will feature exciting rewards and recognition opportunities for students, mentor teachers and schools, the official press release read.

This year’s youth ideathon will feature a bonus fifth round that focuses on incubating high-potential student ideas into real-life business ventures. Through this initiative, the youth will be get help and guidance to identify societal problems, propose solutions that are capable of addressing those problems an well as help in turning those prototypes into real time solutions by providing them financial assistance and relevant industry exposure.

Last year, the event registered 62,000 applications. With this year’s theme — MERA IDEA JO BADAL DE BHARAT — “we wish to highlight, foster and guide young entrepreneurial minds who have the potential to embark a wave of change that would lead our nation and its people to a more sustainable future," said Sanjeeva Shivesh, Co-Founder, ThinkStartup & Programme Director, Youth Ideathon.

“India has been the cradle of innovation for centuries and as we move into a new era, it’s time to build an ecosystem that supports entrepreneurship and innovation. The growth possibility for an initiative like this is limitless owing to the fact that this new era will be led by innovations induced by youngsters," Dr Rajiv Kumar, Former Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog said .

“Last year when we started this initiative, we were not aware the tremendous impact that we might have through this initiative. Through this humble effort of ours, we strive to identify ideas that have the potential to change our nation for good," Col Anil Kumar Pokhriyal, CEO, MEPSC said.

“In India, we have over 75000 startups, that is, almost one startup in every 20000 people whereas the number in developed nations is about One in every 2000. This provides an enormous growth opportunity for the startup ecosystem in India and initiatives such as Youth Ideathon 2022 are extremely important towards ensuring that," Dr Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission said.

