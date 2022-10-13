Youth Today Are 'Educated Jobless', Jobs Can Come in by Filling Vacancies in Govt Sector: Rahul Gandhi

“Some were Engineers, some were MBAs, but all ‘educated jobless’," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday while interacting with around 1,800 youths from Karnataka as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Jobs can come in by filling vacancies in the government sector, “so the first place from where the large number of jobs can come from is healthcare and the education sector," he added.

The largest number of private sector jobs in the country come from small and medium businesses, and small traders, he said. “Jobs don’t just get created like that, we will put in a strategy both at the national- and state-levels which will ensure that millions of youngsters get jobs," he added.

Gandhi added that a large number of jobs can be created in the healthcare and education sector. “Public sector units that are given the right space and right environment to operate in, that are given the freedom to operate properly, do perfectly well," he added.

Tweeting a video of his speech, he said, “Met immensely talented youth, today. Some were Engineers, some were MBAs, but all ‘educated jobless’. PM’s priorities are clear: It’s not 2 crore jobs per year but ‘PM ka PR & PM ke 2 Yaar’ What youth need instead is a job-creation strategy which will fulfil their aspirations."

“Every state should have the right to use its language, and if the students want to do the exams in that language, they should be allowed to do exams in that language," he said.

“A language is much more than simply something you use for conversation. A language has hope, a language has imagination, a language has history in it," Gandhi added. His’s statement comes amid controversy over a Parliamentary Committee’s recent recommendation that the medium of instruction in higher education institutes such as IITs in Hindi-speaking states must be Hindi and in other parts of the country their respective local language. It said the use of English should be optional.

In southern states where Hindi is not spoken as much, several political leaders like former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have expressed objections to the Parliamentary Committee’s recommendation and termed it “Hindi imposition." AICC general secretary in-charge (Communications) Jairam Ramesh, general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, State Congress president D K Shivakumar among others were present at the interaction.

