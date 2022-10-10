Yuvraj Singh Trolled Heavily After Wrong Choice of Words While Congratulating Cristiano Ronaldo On 700 Goals

Yuvraj Singh became the butt of jokes when he wished Manchester United legend, Cristiano Ronaldo as he completed 700 goals in his football career. Wishing the legend, Yuvraj wrote a congratulatory message, but his choice of words landed him in soup. He used the phrase ‘welcome to the 700 club’ completely forgetting that Ronaldo is the first man to reach the feat. Hence no club.

“King is back! Form is temporary class is forever! Welcome to 700 club No7 GOAT, legend," tweeted Yuvraj. Nevertheless, some Twitter users started to troll former India cricketer. Here are some of the top reactions.

Earlier Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th club goal of his career after coming off the bench to put Manchester United in front at Everton on Sunday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been relegated to the bench for the majority of Erik ten Hag’s time in charge at United, but made his entrance on the half-hour mark to replace the injured Anthony Martial.

It took Ronaldo just 14 minutes to net his first Premier League goal of the season as he latched onto Casemiro’s pass before firing low past Jordan Pickford to make it 2-1 to the visitors.

That strike took the 37-year-old’s tally in two spells with United to 144.

Real Madrid’s record goalscorer hit 450 for the Spanish giants, while he scored 101 times for Juventus and five for Sporting Lisbon.

The Portugal captain also holds the record for goals at international level with 117.

