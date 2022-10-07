Zomato is Offering Rs 2.94 Lakh to Graduates for Work from Home Posts, Here's How to Apply

Food delivery company Zomato has invited applications for the posts of Customer Support - Chat Process. Those who have passed graduation, post graduation are eligible to apply for the vacancies. Interested candidates can check the job details at the official website at zomato.com/careers.

To apply for the work from home posts, candidates will need their resume. The customer support – chat processing job role involves employees who answer the queries of Zomato customers and solve their problems. Those who are selected for the customer support jobs will earn a salary of Rs 2,94,000 per annum.

Zomato customer support – chat processing: How to Apply

Candidates must note that it is not possible to apply for this post directly on the Zomato company career page because the company itself claims that it accepts application through an employee’s referral. Hence, job seeking candidates can contact those working in Zomato and get their reference. Interested candidates can find the employees working in the food delivery app through Facebook, or Twitter. They can contact, communicate and ask for job referral or open an account on careerupjob.com and apply for the posts.

Meanwhile, the Southern Railway too has invited applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment of 1343 apprentice posts. Candidates will be selected based on the basis of the merit list prepared in respect of all the eligible candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared by the Committee nominated for this purpose. Marks obtained in class 10, class 12 and/or ITI courses will be considered to make the merit list. Candidates can apply online through the official site of Southern Railway- sr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 31.

