Zoom to Train Students in Digital Safety in Local Languages Across 10 Indian States

Zoom Video Communications, has announced that it will be supporting the expansion of Young Leaders for Active Citizenship’s (YLAC) Digital Champions program with an aim to advance digital safety on the internet among young adults.

The program will cover schools across 10 states in India and educate more than 50,000 students in grade eight and above on digital privacy and security, said a press release from Zoom.

Through this initiative, Zoom will support YLAC to expand its program to institutes of more states in the country, particularly where students are first-generation learners and lack primary knowledge of safe and meaningful use of the digital space. Additionally, Zoom will support translations of content on digital safety in several Indian languages starting with Hindi, the most widely spoken language in the country - thereby extending the reach of the program to a larger population, added the release.

“At Zoom, we are committed to making the internet a safer place for everyone. We are keen to work with local partners to ensure that India’s youth are equipped with tools to make the best use of opportunities available to them through the internet. As students across the country are using our platform extensively for remote learning, their safety and wellbeing remain our key priorities. This initiative will not only benefit Zoom users but will also empower first-time internet users with the knowledge on digital privacy and security," said Iravati Damle, Director of Government Affairs, Zoom.

Aparajita Bharti, co-founder of YLAC said, “The Internet is fundamentally changing our society. At YLAC, we believe that it is important to empower the next generation of digital citizens to take advantage of the opportunities available to them through technology while safeguarding themselves and their communities against its pitfalls. Digital Champions program seeks to build this capacity and help young adults develop healthy digital habits."

The content of the program, which is currently in the English language, is now being translated into Hindi and other Indian languages in an endeavour to take the program to schools across India via collaborations with state governments and private education institutes.

Zoom will further contribute to the program with sessions dedicated to insights on Zoom’s features which focus on young adults online safety, myth busters for administrators such as encryption of data, routing, and its efforts towards improving access during the pandemic, added the release.

