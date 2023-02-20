Home » News » Elections » 21 Arrested in 18 Incidents of Election Violence in Tripura

21 Arrested in 18 Incidents of Election Violence in Tripura

Tripura recorded an 89.95 per cent voter turnout in the election held on Thursday

PTI

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 18:59 IST

Agartala (incl. Jogendranagar, India

People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections, in Agartala, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)
People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections, in Agartala, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)

At least 21 people were arrested in 18 incidents of poll violence in Tripura since Thursday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao said.

The state recorded 89.95 per cent voter turnout in the election held on Thursday, he said.

“18 incidents of violence were reported since February 16, and accordingly FIRs were lodged by the police. A total of 21 persons were arrested while notices were served to over 150 persons for their alleged involvement in the violence," he told a press conference last Saturday.

Six incidents took place on the day of polling, the CEO said.

Sepahijala district reported most of the incidents at nine, he said.

He claimed that incidents of election-related violence drastically went down this time.

All sub-divisional magistrates in the state held meetings with the representatives of political parties on Saturday, seeking their help to maintain peace and tranquillity, he said.

Two BJP candidates — Hemani Debbarma of Golaghati constituency and Pranajit Sinha Roy of Matabari — demanded repolling in some booths.

“However, the observers after checking the webcasting footage of these booths rejected their demands," he said.

Meanwhile, a clash broke out between supporters of the BJP and Left-Congress in Unakoti district’s Kumarghat on Saturday, leading to the blockade of a highway, prompting a baton charge by the police.

Apart from injury to a few persons, a sub-inspector was hurt, a police officer said, adding that additional forces have been deployed in the area.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

