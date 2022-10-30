Aam Aadmi Party's 'Name Your CM' Game Plan Has 1 Hit, 2 Misses So Far. Will Gujarat Play Ball?

Addressing a press conference in Surat, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal released a phone number and an email ID for the people of Gujarat to indicate their preferred name for AAP’s chief ministerial candidate.

Flanked by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on one side, and the party’ president Gopal Italia on the other, among other local faces, Kejriwal said, “People want change, people want relief from price rise and unemployment for which the AAP has presented its agenda to Gujarat."

Taking potshots at the ruling BJP, Kejriwal said that a year ago, the former replaced Vijay Rupani with Bhupendra Patel as Gujarat CM. “When they chose Vijay Rupani as the chief minister, they did not take the opinion of the people. They sit in Delhi and change their CM face."

“We ask the people who do they want to see as chief minister and then take a decision," Kejriwal said, citing the example of Punjab where people had responded overwhelmingly in favour of Bhagwant Mann as their preferred CM candidate.

In an echo of the party’s Punjab strategy, Kejriwal said, “There is a mahaul in Gujarat for change. The AAP will form the next government and whoever is the chief ministerial face of AAP will be the next chief minister of Gujarat. So we ask the people of Gujarat who do they want to see as their CM face?"

Kejriwal went on to release the number 6357000360 and e-mail ID aapnocm@gmail.com for the electorate in Gujarat to respond by November 3. On November 4, the party would present the most preferred name in front of the people.

While the AAP is keeping its cards close to the chest, the three local faces who have been projected in posters and banners are Idudan Gadvi, Gopal Italia and Indranil Rajguru.

In 2022, the AAP fought elections with a chief ministerial face in all three states — Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand. In Gujarat, like in Punjab, Kejriwal refrained from suggesting the names of any candidates, leaving the floor wide open for people to respond.

Kejriwal added that people were free to name candidates from both within and outside AAP, and if the name is that of any eminent social worker, the AAP would get that person to be its CM face.

The party’s strategists believe that going to elections with a declared name for chief minister would bolster its chances by instilling confidence amongst people. The strategy, however, had worked in Punjab but did not yield results in Goa and Uttarakhand.

A new entrant in Gujarat, the party has managed to create a buzz in the state and is pitching itself strongly as an alternative to the ruling BJP and opposition Congress. The AAP hit the ground running with a series of townhalls, public meetings, road shows and naming candidates.

While the AAP will likely have a CM face in Gujarat by November 4, it is not clear whether the BJP would go with Bhupindrabhai Patel, the sitting chief minister. In 2017, the BJP contested the elections with then incumbent CM Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel as its faces, but did not declare either as its chief ministerial candidate.

In stark contrast to Kejriwal for AAP and PM Narendra Modi for the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has visited the state just twice this year and is currently busy with the Bharat Jodo yatra that is unlikely to touch the poll-bound state before elections.

Rajasthan Chief Minister and the party’s in-charge for Gujarat Ashok Gehlot has ruled out any challenge from AAP. The last time the Congress had a chief minister in Gujarat was Chhabildas Mehta in 1994.

In the Punjab elections earlier this year, the Congress had declared Charanjeet Channi, a Dalit face, as its chief ministerial face, but failed to retain the state in the face of a strong challenge from AAP. All eyes are on how the BJP and Congress respond to AAP’s latest move on its chief ministerial candidate.

