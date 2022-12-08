AAP Spokesperson Calls Party 'Chhotu Makkhi', BJP Asks If It Can be Wiped Out by Bottle of Hit Spray

The BJP stormed back to power with a record-breaking win in Gujarat on Thursday for a seventh consecutive term. But the end of the elections showcased some the lighter side of politicians with an AAP party spokesperson calling their own party “chhotu makkhi". This got a sharp comeback from a BJP leader.

The AAP, which had focused all its energies on Gujarat, could not convert it a decent poll performance but it became a national party nonetheless. Responding to union home minister Amit Shah’s obvious jibe at the Arvind Kejriwal-led party that Gujarat had rejected “those who promise freebies", AAP spokesperson Abhinandita Mathur said, “Isn’t it interesting that Amit Shah, even after winning with such a big mandate, is responding to this chhotu, makkhi party (small fry) like ours."

Asked if the AAP saw itself like that, she said, “Compared to them, yes… They are giants, we are so tiny. But yes, we do stand our ground and fight. On a day when they win so decisively, they are still bothered about a small party like the AAP."

Mathur’s statement, however, got a sharp reaction from BJP leader Alok Vats who said, “Does it mean one small bottle of Hit spray can do away with you?"

The comment drew laughter and the AAP spokesperson joined in too. “Not at all… I am just saying we are comfortable where we are. But it is interesting that Amit Shah ji comments on us," Mathur added.

The BJP swept the Gujarat polls, leading in a record-breaking 157 seats in the 182-member assembly. Meanwhile, the AAP succeeded in establishing itself in the region. The AAP story is important as it caused the Congress vote share to drop below 30 percent for the first time in decades, despite the fact that it was trailing.

