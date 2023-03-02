Aboi Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Aboi seat in Nagaland. A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Y Mankhao Konyak (NCP), Er. Cheong Konyak (BJP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 93.99% which is -0.27% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.47 Aboi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Mon district of Nagaland. Aboi is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Aboi election result or click here for compact election results of Aboi and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Aboi go here.

Demographic profile of Aboi:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 47.8%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 13547 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 6,988 were male and 6,559 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Aboi in 2023 is 939 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 11921 eligible electors, of which 6,276 were male, 5,645 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 11253 eligible electors, of which 5,794 were male, 5,459 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Aboi in 2018 was 35. In 2013, there were 39 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Aboi:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Eshak Konyak of NPF won in this seat defeating Awan Konyak of NDPP by a margin of 905 which was 7.93% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPF had a vote share of 52.88% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Eshak Konyak of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Nyeiwang of NPF by a margin of 693 votes which was 6.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.34% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDPP got the most number of votes in the 47. Aboi Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Aboi:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 2 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Aboi:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Aboi are: Y Mankhao Konyak (NCP), Er. Cheong Konyak (BJP).

Voter turnout in Aboi:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 93.99%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 94.26%, while it was 94.34% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.27% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Aboi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Aboi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.47. Aboi comprises of the following areas of Mon district of Nagaland: Champang H. Q. and Longching, Sowa, Mohung, Aopao, Chinglong, Nganyching and Langmeing villages of Champang Circle; and Chingtang village of Naginimara Circle.

A total of Six Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Aboi constituency, which are: Wakching, Tehok, Mon Town, Moka, Tamlu, Longleng. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Aboi:

The geographic coordinates of Aboi is: 26°36’14.8"N 94°55’11.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Aboi

List of candidates contesting from Aboi Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Wangka Konyak

Party: RPIA

Age: 39

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: E. Eshak Konyak

Party: NDPP

Age: 58

Gender: Male

Profession: Public Leader and Politician

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 55.7 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: C. Manpon Konyak

Party: IND

Age: 42

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 14.3 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

