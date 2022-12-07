Abul Fazal Enclave ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.188

Ward No.188 Abul Fazal Enclave (अबुल फजल एन्‍क्‍लेव) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South East Delhi district and Okhla Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Abul Fazal Enclave went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Abul Fazal Enclave corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Abul Fazal Enclave ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Abul Fazal Enclave was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Abul Fazal Enclave candidates 2022

There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Abul Fazal Enclave ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Wajid Khan (AAP), Mohd Arif (AIMIM), Charan Singh (BJP), Ariba Khan (INC), Babar Khan (IND), Shahnawaz Khan (IND), Ashu Khan (SP).

MLA and MP of Abul Fazal Enclave

Amanatullah Khan of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 54. Okhla Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Abul Fazal Enclave is a part.

Demographic profile of Abul Fazal Enclave

According to the delimitation report, Abul Fazal Enclave ward has a total population of 76,012 of which 1,557 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 2.05% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Abul Fazal Enclave ward

The following areas are covered under the Abul Fazal Enclave ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Abul Fazal Enclave - 1St, 2Nd, Shaheen Bagh, Nai Basti; Ajmal Bagh Jmi Staff Qtrs, Johar Bagh And Up Nirman Nigam Colony Staff Qatrs, Mujeeb Bagh Jmi Staff Qtrs; Canal Colony; Johri Farm, Noor Nagar; Okhla Vihar; Abul Fazal Enclave - 1St, 2Nd, Shaheen Bagh; Jasola Vihar Jant Flats, Kotla Mahigram.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 188. Abul Fazal Enclave ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Wajid Khan; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 5; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,48,53,389; Total liabilities: Rs 3,71,000.

Candidate name: Mohd Arif; Party: AIMIM; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 51,74,733; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Charan Singh; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 32,47,298; Total liabilities: Rs 5,93,000.

Candidate name: Ariba Khan; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 14,51,366; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Babar Khan; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,25,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Shahnawaz Khan; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,00,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ashu Khan; Party: SP; Number of criminal cases: 10; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 1,19,49,450; Total liabilities: Rs 3,75,000.

