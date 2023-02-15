Political parties in Karnataka have already started campaigning though the dates for the state Assembly elections are yet to be announced by the Election Commission. As the state is going to witness a three corner contest between Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (Secular), the political parties have started reaching out to potential candidates to garner maximum support among voters.

In a similar bid to strengthen its foothold in the Channapatna constituency, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is planning to field popular Kannada actress Divya Spandana, according to reports.

Advertisement

Better known by her on-screen name Ramya, she is expected to contest against former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and BJP MLC Yogeshwara if her name is finalised by the party. According to reports, Congress is eyeing a major share in the votes of women by fielding Divya from the Channapatna constituency.

Divya has been a popular name in politics apart from films and was associated with Congress for quite a long time. Divya, as the former head of the social media cell of Congress, was instrumental in garnering a massive fan following for Rahul Gandhi on Twitter. While heading the social media cell of the party she had nearly 80 percent women members in her team. Her team mostly consisted of data crunchers, technology experts, advertising professionals and researchers.

Advertisement

However, Divya left the Congress following its defeat in the 2019 Loksabha elections. After she quit the party it was alleged that the actress turned politician duped the party Rs 8 crore. Later, in a series of tweets she refuted these allegations. According to her, this was propaganda to tarnish her credibility. Divya wrote that she made a big mistake by staying silent on these charges and had also asked Congress leader KC Venugopal to clarify on the issue.

Read all the Latest News here