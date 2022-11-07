Adampur Win Ends BJP's Haryana Jinx, AAP's Dream as Bhavya Bishnoi Keeps Bhajan Lal’s Legacy Safe in Bastion

The Adampur bypoll was a litmus test for the BJP in Haryana’s political landscape. Even though the party managed to wrest the seat from Congress through a turncoat, it has given the state unit a major advantage as it gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as well as state assembly elections.

To begin with, BJP has added one more legislator to its kitty, taking its total strength now to 41 MLAs. Apart from 10 JJP legislators, the government has the support of six Independent MLAs and one of the Haryana Lokhit Party. In the House of 90 MLAs, the BJP is inching closer to the majority mark on its own, though it still has to depend on the Independents.

“This could further diminish the JJP’s capacity to keep BJP under check. This has also sent a message that with former Congress heavyweights on board, the party is on a more solid footing for the polls up ahead,’’ said a party leader.

The victory has also broken the spell of defeats for the party with its candidates losing in Baroda and Ellenabad constituencies over the past two years. With these bypolls throwing up a polarised equation between Jats and non-Jats, the inclusion of the Bishnoi family into the BJP fold is expected to help it attract Jat voters ahead of polls.

“These are pockets where Congress has been strong and the BJP needed someone to make inroads. Bhavya Bishnoi will help the party when it plans a campaign for the bigger Lok Sabha and assembly polls," a BJP leader remarked.

The Congress, on its part, is claiming a tactical victory by pointing to the considerably reduced margin of Bhavya Bishnoi, the son of Kuldeep Bishnoi. “The reduced victory margin was an indication that the Congress would form the next government in the state,’’ said senior Congress leader Deepender Hooda.

Bhavya is the sixth member of ex-CM Bhajan Lal’s family to be elected from the Adampur assembly segment that has been the family’s turf since 1968. The seat was earlier represented by Bhajan Lal, his wife Jasma Devi, Kuldeep Bishnoi and his wife Renuka Bishnoi.

The result has also upset the AAP’s effort to make inroads in the state. After the Punjab win, it was hoping to make some dent in the traditional votes but has failed miserably. Its candidate Satender Singh lost his deposit despite the entire leadership — including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann — campaigning for him.

