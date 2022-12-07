Adarsh Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.15

Ward No.15 Adarsh Nagar (आदर्श नगर) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North Delhi district and Adarsh Nagar Assembly constituency and Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Adarsh Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Adarsh Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Adarsh Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

Advertisement

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Adarsh Nagar was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Adarsh Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Adarsh Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Mukesh Kumar Goel (AAP), Anubhav Dhir (BJP), Virender Kumar Goel (INC), Vijay Kr Aggarwal (IND), Nitin (IND), Sat Kumar Sharma (IND).

MLA and MP of Adarsh Nagar

Pawan Sharma of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 4. Adarsh Nagar Assembly constituency and Dr Harsh Vardhan of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat of which Adarsh Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Adarsh Nagar

Advertisement

According to the delimitation report, Adarsh Nagar ward has a total population of 59,139 of which 7,578 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 12.81% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Adarsh Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Adarsh Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Ambedkar Awas Youjna Complex; Kewal Parkkewal Park Extn. (Near Azad Pur Road); Adarsh Nagar, Shankra Charya Road Block- B, Mahatama Gandhi Road Block-B, Tagore Road Block-B, Moti Lal Road Block B; Adarsh Nagar (Rama Road), Block A, Swarn Singh Road Block A, Adarsh Nagar(Nanda Road), Block-A, B, Jai Prakash Road Near M.C. Colony, Hanuman Road, Mool Chand Colony (Near Shahalam Bandh Road), T-Huts, Near Pipal Thala Ext, Panchawati Colony, Majlis Park, Block-S, D, E, Pipal Thala Ext.Near Mool Chand Colony, Block-A, B, T-Huts; “Adarsh Nagar, Banglow Road Block-C, Rajan Babu Road, Block-D, C, Adarsh Nagar, Ashoka Road Block -D, Adarsh Nagar, Cottage Road Block-C, Adarsh Nagar, Prithavi Raj Road Block-D, Adarsh Nagar, Rajan Babu Road Block-C, E, Bhagat Singh Road Block-D 1, Hakikat Rai Road Block-D, Adarsh Nagar, Rana Pratap Road D, Lord Krishna Road, Shivaji Road;"; “Adarsh Nagar, Guru Nanak Road Block-E, Hivaji Road Blk-E, Shushila Road Block-E, Adarsh Nagar, Lord Krishna Road Block-D, Adarsh Nagar, M.Ranjit Singh Road Block-E, Adarsh Nagar, Rajan Babu Road Block-C, E, Bhagat Singh Road Block-D 1, Hakikat Rai Road Block-D, Adarsh Nagar, Rana Pratap Road D, Lord Krishna Road, Shivaji Road, Adarsh Nagar, Tandon Road Block-D, Hakikat Rai Road Block-D, Bhagat Singh Road Block-D, Nehru Road Block-C;" Indira Nagar, Block-A; Indira Nagar, Block-B; Majlis Park Block-A; Majlis Park Block-B; Majlis Park Block-C; “Panchawati Colony, Majlis Park, Block-A .C;" Village Bharola T- Huts; Village Sarai Pipal Thala; Jahangir Puri, Resettlement Colony Block G, G1, G2.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Advertisement

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 15. Adarsh Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Mukesh Kumar Goel; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Others; Total assets: Rs 8,69,89,617; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Anubhav Dhir; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 6,73,36,746; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Virender Kumar Goel; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,19,62,376; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Advertisement

Candidate name: Nitin; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Others; Total assets: Rs 6,00,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sat Kumar Sharma; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 36,01,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Vijay Kumar Aggarwal; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 2,35,51,861; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Read all the Latest News here