Agartala Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Agartala seat in Tripura. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Tejen Das (TMC), Ratan Chakraborty (BJP), Pabitra Kar (CPM), Lakshmi Nag (Barman) (TMP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 84.58% which is -6.15% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.6 Agartala (আগরতলা) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and West Tripura district of Tripura. Agartala is part of Tripura West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: General .

LIVE Agartala election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Agartala election result or click here for compact election results of Agartala and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Agartala go here.

Demographic profile of Agartala:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.21% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 5.62%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.89%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 52679 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 25,746 were male and 26,927 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Agartala in 2023 is 1046 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 49233 eligible electors, of which 24,302 were male, 24,931 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 46252 eligible electors, of which 22,944 were male, 23,308 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Agartala in 2018 was 118. In 2013, there were 41 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Agartala:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Sudip Roy Barman of BJP won in this seat defeating Krishna Majumder of CPM by a margin of 7382 which was 16.1% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 55.07% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Sudip Roy Barman of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Sankar Prasad Datta of CPM by a margin of 2762 votes which was 6.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.29% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 6. Agartala Assembly segment of the 1. Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. Pratima Bhoumik of BJP won the Tripura West Parliament seat defeating Subal Bhowmik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura West Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Agartala:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Agartala:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Agartala are: Tejen Das (TMC), Ratan Chakraborty (BJP), Pabitra Kar (CPM), Lakshmi Nag (Barman) (TMP).

Voter turnout in Agartala:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 84.58%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 90.73%, while it was 92.14% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -6.15% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Agartala went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Agartala constituency:

Assembly constituency No.6. Agartala comprises of the following areas of West Tripura district of Tripura: Agartala Cantonment Board (C.B) in Agartala West Tehsil; Indranagar mouza (part) and Ward No. 3 of Agartala municipal Council in Indranagar Tehsil; Ward No. 1 of Agartala municipal Council in Agartala West Tehsil; and Ward No. 2 of Agartala municipal Council in Agartala east and Agartala West Tehsils in Sadar Subdivision.

A total of Seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Agartala constituency, which are: Mohanpur, Barjala, Khayerpur, Ramnagar, Town Bordowali, Banamalipur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Agartala:

The geographic coordinates of Agartala is: 23°51’48.2"N 91°17’24.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Agartala

List of candidates contesting from Agartala Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sudip Roy Barman

Party: INC

Age: 58

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service & Advocate

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: 3

Total assets: Rs 8.9 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 38 lakh

Total income: Rs 19.2 lakh

Candidate name: Papia Dutta

Party: BJP

Age: 42

Gender: Female

Profession: Social Service

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mangal Mia

Party: IND

Age: 38

Gender: Male

Profession: Business

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 78800

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Malin Debbarma

Party: IND

Age: 63

Gender: Male

Profession: Pensioner

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 70 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 8 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Goutam Deb

Party: IND

Age: 36

Gender: Male

Profession: Private Service

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 71400

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Arnab Roy

Party: RPIA

Age: 44

Gender: Male

Profession: Advocate

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 23.8 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Agartala election result or click here for compact election results of Agartala and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Agartala go here.

Read all the Latest News here