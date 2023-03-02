Aghunato Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Aghunato seat in Nagaland. A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: S. Toiho Yeptho (NCP), H. Khehovi (BJP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 85.2% which is 8.26% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.34 Aghunato is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central region and Zunheboto district of Nagaland. Aghunato is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Aghunato election result or click here for compact election results of Aghunato and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Aghunato go here.

Demographic profile of Aghunato:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.09%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 15991 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 7,756 were male and 8,235 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Aghunato in 2023 is 1062 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 14881 eligible electors, of which 7,252 were male, 7,629 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 14777 eligible electors, of which 7,181 were male, 7,596 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Aghunato in 2018 was 35. In 2013, there were 67 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Aghunato:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Pukhayi of NDPP won in this seat defeating Hukiye N Tissica of NPF by a margin of 1421 which was 11.98% of the total votes cast for the seat. NDPP had a vote share of 53.96% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Pukhayi of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating Hukiye of INC by a margin of 761 votes which was 5.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 52.92% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDPP got the most number of votes in the 34. Aghunato Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Aghunato:

A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 2 contestants in the fray for this seat and 2 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Aghunato:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Aghunato are: S. Toiho Yeptho (NCP), H. Khehovi (BJP).

Voter turnout in Aghunato:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 85.2%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 76.94%, while it was 88.34% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 8.26% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Aghunato went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Aghunato constituency:

Assembly constituency No.34. Aghunato comprises of the following areas of Zunheboto district of Nagaland: Lizuto, Ngozubo, Melahumi, Aghulito, Satami and Sahuboto villages of Achikuchu Circle; Aghunato H. Q. and Phuleshetomi, Keltomi, Zheishe, Lukikhe, Shevishe, Lutsumi, Lukhuyumi, Ghokishe, Tsukomi, Lurishi, Viyilho, Yezashimi, Viyikhe, Aghiyilimi, Tokiye, Khetoi, Khukishe, Thokihimi, Lower Akhubami and Akhubami villages of Aghunato Circle; and Hoshepu School Compound and Khewoto Hoshepu, Khekiye and Nehoshe villages of Hoshepu Circle.

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Aghunato constituency, which are: Suruhoto, Zunheboto, Satakha, Shamator Chessore, Seyochung Sitimi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Aghunato:

The geographic coordinates of Aghunato is: 26°01’32.9"N 94°37’37.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Aghunato

List of candidates contesting from Aghunato Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Hukiye N Tissica

Party: LJPRV

Age: 58

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker, Politician , Agriculturist

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 3.5 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: G Ikuto Zhimomi

Party: NDPP

Age: 62

Gender: Male

Profession: Retired Director ,Agriculture Dept.Nagaland

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 11.2 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

