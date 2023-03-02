Home » News » Elections » 'All Credit to PM Modi': Tripura CM Manik Saha Lauds Double Engine Govt for Success in State Assembly Elections

Talking about the question of an alliance with Congress, he said, "I told you previously also that an alliance with Congress would be unholy."

By: Kamalika Sengupta

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: March 02, 2023, 14:24 IST

Agartala (incl. Jogendranagar, India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the assembly elections in Agartala on Thursday. (PTI)
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday expressed joy as Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates surged ahead of the opposition Left-Congress and Tipra Motha, leading in more than half the seats of the 60-member assembly.

Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, Saha gave all the credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the double-engine government’s development model in Tripura. He thanked all BJP workers for relentlessly campaigning to ensure BJP’s win.

When asked why BJP couldn’t get the expected seat share, Saha said, “I said it will be Tsunami but that did not happen, we have to see and introspect on this. After elections, we will sit and analyze what went wrong and where."

“We will do more development and will see that people stay here with peace and development takes place," he further added.

The Tipra Motha, which seemed to have grabbed the IPFT’s tribal support, was leading in 10 seats and won two seats. Reacting to that, Saha said, “First I would like to congratulate them as they exceeded expectations, this being the first time they contested the polls. We want constructive opposition and we will talk to them for tribal development." However, Saha maintained that Tipra land, a major part of Tipra Motha Party, is still not something BJP is on board with.

Talking about the question of an alliance with Congress, he said, “I told you previously also that an alliance with Congress would be unholy." Addressing the most important question of whether he will remain the CM face, he said, “Whatever the party decides, I will work on that."

On Wednesday, Saha had said this time, the BJP’s “numbers will go up" and it will be a “tsunami". He had said the party will surpass all records while staying evasive about approaching the TIPRA Motha for a post-poll alliance.

