Alongtaki Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Alongtaki seat in Nagaland. A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Temjenmenba (NDPP), Longrineken (LJPRV), Imjongwati Longkumer (NPF). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 91.94% which is 9.13% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.30 Alongtaki is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central region and Mokokchung district of Nagaland. Alongtaki is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Alongtaki election result or click here for compact election results of Alongtaki and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Alongtaki go here.

Demographic profile of Alongtaki:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.95%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 15909 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 7,882 were male and 8,027 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Alongtaki in 2023 is 1018 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 14407 eligible electors, of which 7,231 were male, 7,176 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 13825 eligible electors, of which 7,015 were male, 6,810 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Alongtaki in 2018 was 75. In 2013, there were 113 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Alongtaki:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Temjen Imna Along of BJP won in this seat defeating Dr Benjongliba Aier of NPF by a margin of 86 which was 0.72% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.96% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Dr Benjongliba of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating Moatoshi Longkumer of IND by a margin of 1491 votes which was 11.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 55.13% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDPP got the most number of votes in the 30. Alongtaki Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Alongtaki:

A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 2 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Alongtaki:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Alongtaki are: Temjenmenba (NDPP), Longrineken (LJPRV), Imjongwati Longkumer (NPF).

Voter turnout in Alongtaki:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 91.94%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 82.81%, while it was 92.98% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 9.13% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Alongtaki went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Alongtaki constituency:

Assembly constituency No.30. Alongtaki comprises of the following areas of Mokokchung district of Nagaland: Alungtaki Compound and Yajang, Lirmen, Aonokpu, Longchem, Merinokpo, Changdang, Lakhuni, Longsemdang, Japu, Satsuk, Sahaphumi and Tzurang NAP villages in Longchem circle ; and Yimchenkimong, Molungyimjen and Atuphumi villages of Alongkima circle in Mokokchung Sadar sub-division.

A total of Three Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Alongtaki constituency, which are: Tuli, Jangpetkong, Bhandari. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Jorhat District of Assam.

Map location of Alongtaki:

The geographic coordinates of Alongtaki is: 26°32’51.0"N 94°26’26.5"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Alongtaki

List of candidates contesting from Alongtaki Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Temjen Imna AlongParty: BJPAge: 42Gender: MaleProfession: Member of Legislative Assembly GOvt of nagalandEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 10.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: J. Lanu LongcharParty: JDUAge: 59Gender: MaleProfession: Social WorkerEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 4.8 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 71.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

