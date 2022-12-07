Aman Vihar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.41

Ward No.41 Aman Vihar (अमन विहार) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North West Delhi district and Kirari Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Aman Vihar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Aman Vihar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Aman Vihar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

Advertisement

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Aman Vihar was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Aman Vihar candidates 2022

There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Aman Vihar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Ravinder Bhardwaj (AAP), Narender Kumar Manral (BJP), Satya Pal Singh (BSP), Suresh Chand Gupta (INC), Manoj Kumar (IND), Prahlad Maurya (IND), Rakesh (IND).

MLA and MP of Aman Vihar

Rituraj Govind of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 9. Kirari Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Aman Vihar is a part.

Demographic profile of Aman Vihar

Advertisement

According to the delimitation report, Aman Vihar ward has a total population of 78,962 of which 18,331 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 23.21% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Aman Vihar ward

The following areas are covered under the Aman Vihar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Kirari Suleman Nagar Ct, Pratap Vihar - Iii, Kirari Suleman Nagar Ct, Pratap Vihar - Iii,; Kirari Suleman Nagar Ct, Aman Vihar, Kirari Suleman Nagar Ct, Kailash Vihar; Kirari Suleman Nagar Ct, Balbir Nagar, Kirari Suleman Nagar Ct, Balbir Vihar; Kirari Suleman Nagar Ct, Hari Enclave Part I, Ii; Kirari Suleman Nagar Ct, Karan Vihar; Kirari Suleman Nagar Ct, Pratap Vihar I; Kirari Suleman Nagar Ct, Ramesh Enclave.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Advertisement

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 41. Aman Vihar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Ravindra Bhardwaj; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,01,71,590; Total liabilities: Rs 1,40,10,058.

Candidate name: Narender Kumar Manral; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,70,12,579; Total liabilities: Rs 37,42,000.

Candidate name: Satya Pal Singh; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,84,95,217; Total liabilities: Rs 3,68,723.

Advertisement

Candidate name: Suresh Chand Gupta; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 74,14,041; Total liabilities: Rs 6,00,000.

Candidate name: Manoj Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 12,025; Total liabilities: Rs 3,32,000.

Candidate name: Prahlad Maurya; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 3,70,772; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Rakesh; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 6,44,742; Total liabilities: Rs 1,91,000.

Read all the Latest News here