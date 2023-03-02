Amarpur Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Amarpur seat in Tripura. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Sindhu Chandra Jamatia (IPFT), Pathan Lal Jamatia (TMP), Patal Kanya Jamatia (BJP), Parikhit Kalai (CPM), Pabitra Mohan Jamatia (IND). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 90.48% which is -3.57% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.42 Amarpur (অমরপুর) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Gomati district of Tripura. Amarpur is part of Tripura East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Amarpur election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Amarpur election result or click here for compact election results of Amarpur and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Amarpur go here.

Demographic profile of Amarpur:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.62% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 36.37%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.84%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 43515 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 21,751 were male and 21,764 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Amarpur in 2023 is 1001 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 40634 eligible electors, of which 20,561 were male, 20,073 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 36588 eligible electors, of which 18,671 were male, 17,917 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Amarpur in 2018 was 106. In 2013, there were 53 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Amarpur:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Ranjit Das of BJP won in this seat defeating Parimal Debnath of CPM by a margin of 1016 which was 2.59% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.45% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Manoranjan Acharjee of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Niranjan Barman of INC by a margin of 4022 votes which was 11.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 54.72% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 42. Amarpur Assembly segment of the 2. Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. Rebati Tripura of BJP won the Tripura East Parliament seat defeating Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura East Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Amarpur:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Amarpur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Amarpur are: Sindhu Chandra Jamatia (IPFT), Pathan Lal Jamatia (TMP), Patal Kanya Jamatia (BJP), Parikhit Kalai (CPM), Pabitra Mohan Jamatia (IND).

Voter turnout in Amarpur:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90.48%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 94.05%, while it was 95.7% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.57% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Amarpur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Amarpur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.42. Amarpur comprises of the following areas of Gomati district of Tripura: Birganj Tehsil; Bampur and Rangamati mouzas in Bampur Tehsil, Paschim Doluma, Purba Doluma and Kurmachhara mouzas in malbasa Tehsil; Nutanbazar and lebachhara mouzas in Nutanbazar Tehsil; and uttar ekchhari mouza in Chellagong Tehsil in Amarpur Sub-Division.

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Amarpur constituency, which are: Teliamura, Krishnapur, Amarpur, Karbook, Raima valley. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Amarpur:

The geographic coordinates of Amarpur is: 23°33’22.3"N 91°39’28.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Amarpur

List of candidates contesting from Amarpur Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Ranjit Das

Party: BJP

Age: 59

Gender: Male

Profession: Cultivation & Social Works

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 24.5 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Parimal Debnath

Party: CPM

Age: 64

Gender: Male

Profession: Politics

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 47.9 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Biplab Kumar Saha

Party: TMC

Age: 50

Gender: Male

Profession: Business

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 2.8 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ashiram Reang

Party: TMP

Age: 36

Gender: Male

Profession: Self Employed

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 98240

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Anil Reang

Party: IND

Age: 51

Gender: Male

Profession: Cultivator

Education: 5th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Amal Majumder

Party: RPIA

Age: 43

Gender: Male

Profession: Business

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 4.7 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Amarpur election result or click here for compact election results of Amarpur and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Amarpur go here.

Read all the Latest News here